Ameren energizes Missouri transmission line

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) says it completed and energized its 96-mile, 345K-volt Mark Twain transmission project in northeast Missouri.

AEE says the project will help wind projects under development in Missouri that will provide lower cost energy to the grid, allowing the benefits of the project to far exceed the project's $267M cost.

The company plans to acquire a 400 MW wind farm in northeast Missouri, the largest to be built in the state, after construction, which is expected to be completed by Q3 2020.