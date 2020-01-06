Total latest big shipper to allege railroad price-fixing

Total's (NYSE:TOT) U.S. petrochemical and refining unit joins 37 other companies, including refiners Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Motiva Enterprises, in suing the four railroads that control 90% of U.S. rail freight traffic for allegedly conspiring to impose fuel surcharges from as early as 2003.

The companies allege BNSF Railway (BRK.A, BRK.B), CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) violated federal anti-trust laws by coordinating the surcharges through meetings, phone calls and emails, generating billions of dollars in additional revenue for the railroads.

TOT estimates it spent $300M transporting chemicals and other freight on the four railroads during 2003-08, including nearly $30M in fuel surcharges, according to court records.