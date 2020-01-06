Defense stocks earn double S&P's return after Middle East event - CNBC

Shares of aerospace and defense companies (BATS:ITA) typically outperform the broader market in the six months after a crisis event in the Middle East, according to a CNBC analysis.

CNBC says it used hedge fund analytics tool Kensho to analyze market returns after Middle East events dating back to the start of the 1990 Gulf War, finding that defense stocks earned an average 6.7% return in the six months following a crisis event vs. 3.3% for the S&P 500.

The top-performing defense stock in the study was shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), with an average gain of more than 15%, with General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) making the top five.

Other relevant tickers include LMT, LHX, HEI, KTOS, TXT, UTX AVAV

ETFs: ITA, XAR, PPA, ROKT