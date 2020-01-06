Enbridge could re-file application for deepwater oil terminal - Reuters

Jan. 06, 2020 1:11 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)ENBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Enbridge (ENB +0.9%) may consider re-filing its application for U.S. federal permits to build the Texas COLT crude oil export terminal off Freeport, Tex., if demand picks up, Reuters reports.
  • ENB recently withdrew its proposal for a facility capable of handling supertankers, but now says it will "consider re-filing the application in the future should market demand for additional export capacity grow in the future," according to the report.
  • ENB said last month it would jointly develop a deepwater facility with Enterprise Products Partners, whose project already had been advanced by long-term agreements with Chevron.
