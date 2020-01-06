Enbridge says could re-file application for deepwater oil terminal

Enbridge (ENB +0.9% ) says it may consider re-filing its application for U.S. federal permits to build the Texas COLT crude oil export terminal off Freeport, Tex., if demand picks up.

ENB recently withdrew its proposal for a facility capable of handling supertankers, but now says it will "consider re-filing the application in the future should market demand for additional export capacity grow in the future."

ENB said last month it would jointly develop a deepwater facility with Enterprise Products Partners, whose project already had been advanced by long-term agreements with Chevron.