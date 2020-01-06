Jefferies hits sidelines on Acushnet after gains

Jefferies has taken a look at a steady run up by Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF), including a record close today, to downgrade shares to Hold, from Buy.

Shares have moved steadily over the past year to a 51% gain, including a gain of 26.4% over the past quarter.

The company's still "best in class," Jefferies' Randal Konik says, but points to Callaway (NYSE:ELY) as a better approach for now, as Acushnet's positives look baked into the stock price.

Konik has a $34 price target vs. today's close of $32.98.

Sell-side analysts rate it Neutral overall, while it has a Quant Rating of Bullish.