Gap -1.5% as Jefferies downgrades on mixed results

Gap (NYSE:GPS) is down 1.5% postmarket after Jefferies cut the stock to Hold from Buy.

The firm points to mixed results from each division of the company as well as an Old Navy spinoff that might not still make strategic sense.

The company also still needs a permanent CEO, Jefferies says, prompting a cautious approach.

It's cut its price target to $17 from $24, implying 7% downside from today's close.

