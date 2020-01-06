Boeing says no worker furloughs when it suspends MAX production

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it will reassign as many as 3,000 workers that build the grounder 737 MAX jetliner and does not expect to furlough any staff when it suspends production of the MAX in the middle of this month.

BA says it plans to shift workers to look after the fleet of ~800 grounded jets and build other aircraft.

The company says it will reassign some staff at its Renton, Wash., assembly plant to work on its 767 and 777 jets at a facility in Everett, Wash., and transfer others to aircraft storage sites in Moses Lake, Wash., and Victorville, Calif. that host undelivered MAX jets requiring regular maintenance.

BA does not know how long the reassignments will last, given the uncertainty over regulatory approval for changes to MAX's flight control systems and pilot training.