AutoZone hit by Wedbush downgrade on valuation

AutoZone (AZO -1.9% ) shares are sputtering after Wedbush downgrades the stock to Neutral from Outperform and cuts its price target to $1,225 from $1,375, saying valuation is near peak levels after a 40% rise in 2019.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham expects continued top-line momentum from company initiatives but also modestly more risk from less favorable weather and fading tariff-driven inflation later in the year.

While AZO's inventory has increased 300-plus bps faster than sales over the last four quarters, likely helping commercial sales growth, Basham believes elevated inventory growth could lead to declines in accounts payable leverage and return on invested capital by the end of FY 2020.

AZO's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.