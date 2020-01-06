Town Sports confirms deal for Flywheel Sports studio business

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) agrees to acquire the studio business of Flywheel Sports for an unspecified amount, confirming earlier speculation.

Flywheel, known for its competitive indoor cycling classes, was taken over by creditor Kennedy Lewis Investment Management last year and has been working with Houlihan Lokey to explore strategic options.

As part of the deal, Kennedy Lewis will provide $25M in seller financing in the form of a second lien loan and assist with the refinancing of TSI's existing term loan, with a follow-on commitment of up to $25M of additional second lien debt.