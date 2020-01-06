Hyundai to make vehicles for Uber's planned air taxi service

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF) say they are partnering to develop electric air vehicles, joining the global race to make small self-flying cars to ease urban congestion.

Hyundai becomes the first automaker to join Uber's air taxi project, which also counts Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences, Textron's Bell unit and Embraer among its partner firms.

Hyundai, which unveiled its prototype full-scale personal air vehicle, the S-A1, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, says it will produce and deploy the vehicles for Uber while Uber will provide airspace ride-share services and interface with customers.