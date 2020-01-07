Meatless pork and sausage from Impossible Foods

The meatless wars are heating up as plant-based food makers target new product lines after biting into the U.S. burger business.

Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) will introduce imitation ground pork and sausage later this month, including a patty for a new sandwich at dozens of Burger King (NYSE:QSR) restaurants, as the company turns its focus to international expansion in 2020.

Rival Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) already began supplying plant-based sausage to Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Tim Hortons restaurants last year, mainly for breakfast sandwiches.

Cases of plant-based proteins shipped to commercial restaurants from broadline food distributors increased by 23% in the year ending in November, according to market-research firm NPD Group.