Finland shoots down four-day workweek rumor

Calling it the "next step for us in working life," Finland's newly installed prime minister, Sanna Marin, has proposed putting the entire country on a four-day workweek that consists of six-hour workdays.

Neighboring Sweden tested out six-hour work days a couple of years ago, and in France, the standard work week was reduced to 35 hours (from 39 hours) in 2000.

The corporate world is also experimenting with the idea. In November 2019, Microsoft Japan revealed that a trial four-day workweek had boosted productivity by 40%.

Update: "In the Finnish Government's program there is no mention about 4-day week. Issue is not on the Finnish Government's agenda. PM @marinsanna envisioned idea briefly in a panel discussion last August while she was the Minister of Transport, and there hasn't been any recent activity," reads a tweet from the Finnish Government.

ETFs: EFNL