Food delivery software startup Olo plans to IPO in 2020 - sources

Food ordering software company Olo (ORDR) is planning to IPO this year, sources say.

Olo, whose name comes from “online ordering,” could fetch north of $1B. It has already begun interviewing advisors.

It could seek to raise $300M in an IPO.

Olo, founded in 2005, started off as a text-message food-ordering service. Investors include Raine Group and Tiger Global Management. Tiger's $18M investment one year ago came through employee equity; Olo did not sell any shares. And it said a year ago that it had no need to raise money. Which makes it unclear what it would be looking to raise the $300M for.

In October 2019, Olo said it was partnering with Google to enable customers to order directly from restaurants across Google Search, Maps and the Google Assistant.

2020 looks to be a hot year for food delivery IPOs: Postmates (POSTM) said in February 2019 it had filed to go public. DoorDash (DOORD) is said to be considering a direct listing. And of course there's Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER). All of whom compete against GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB).

This (lengthy but good) interview with Olo CEO Noah Glass gives you an idea of how Olo differentiates itself from food-delivery "marketplace" competitors such as GRUB and DoorDash. He views delivery marketplaces as the Amazon of food delivery, who will eventually "cut the restaurants out of the equation" entirely, whereas Olo is the anti-Amazon of food delivery, partnering with restaurants and ensuring their margins aren't squeezed.

Olo gets a 3.8/5 rating on Glassdoor.