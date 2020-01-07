Model Y program launches in Shanghai

Elon Musk was on site as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public at an event in Shanghai, where the automaker began building its foreign car plant just over a year ago.

The EV maker also announced the kick-off of its Model Y program in the country (the all-electric crossover offers optional third-row seats and has a 300 mile range).

"Ultimately Model Y will have more demand than probably all of the other Tesla cars combined... and will have advanced manufacturing technologies that we will reveal in the future," Musk told the crowd.

Update: Musk says Tesla will make future vehicle models in China, in addition to the Model 3 and Model Y.