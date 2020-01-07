Facebook cracks down on deepfakes

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is banning videos that have been manipulated using advanced tools, though the the policy "does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words."

That could expose the company to new controversy and put it on a slippery slope of deciding which videos are satirical.

Late last year, Google updated its ad policy to prohibit the use of deepfakes, while in November, Twitter said it was considering identifying manipulated photos, videos and audio shared on its platform.