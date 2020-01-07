Australia bushfires to hit the economy

  • Killing 25 people and leaving thousands homeless, Australia's huge bushfires have already burned through more than 25.5M acres of land and the economic costs are adding up.
  • Shane Oliver, AMP's Sydney-based head of investment strategy, estimates a minimum 0.4% hit on GDP in the March quarter, which could mean growth stalled completely in the period and prompt another interest rate cut as early as February.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also pledged at least $2B in investment over the next two years for a "bushfire recovery fund" to help rebuild devastated regions.
  • ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, CROC, AUSE, EWAS, HAUD, FAUS, UAUD, DAUD, FLAU
