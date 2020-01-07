Risk reassessment sends crude down, stocks up
Jan. 07, 2020 5:35 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Black gold and gold surrendered some hefty gains overnight as some speculated Iran would be unlikely to strike against the U.S. in a way that would disrupt crude supplies and its own oil exports. WTI futures fell as much as 1.5% to $62.30/bbl.
- "Oil traders have been unwinding their hedges, thinking that Iran's economic hardships would deter an attack that puts the economy into an even deeper hole," said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.
- U.S. stock index futures meanwhile continued to show a broad advance, though gains were pared to around 0.2% on reports suggesting Iran was weighing 13 "revenge scenarios" to avenge the death of Qassim Suleimani.