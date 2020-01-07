LGI Homes announces record closing homes in December
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) reports home closings at an all-time record with 1,052 (+19% Y/Y) in December.
- Q4 home closings was at a record of 2,515 (-35.8% Y/Y).
- 2019 home closings was at 7,690 (+18% Y/Y).
- As of the end of December 2019, the company had 106 active selling communities.
- The company expects to close between 8,400 and 9,400 homes in 2020 and end the year between 120 and 130 active communities.
- The company expects to release financial results 4Q19 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25.
