LGI Homes announces record closing homes in December

Jan. 07, 2020 5:37 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)LGIHBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) reports home closings at an all-time record with 1,052 (+19% Y/Y) in December.
  • Q4 home closings was at a record of 2,515 (-35.8% Y/Y).
  • 2019 home closings was at 7,690 (+18% Y/Y).
  • As of the end of December 2019, the company had 106 active selling communities.
  • The company expects to close between 8,400 and 9,400 homes in 2020 and end the year between 120 and 130 active communities.
  • The company expects to release financial results 4Q19 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.