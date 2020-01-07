Blucora announces acquisition of HK Financial Services

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to acquire privately-held HK Financial Services
This acquisition will add ~$4.4B to Blucora’s total client assets, bringing the total to more than $72B, with approximately 42% in advisory assets.
This acquisition will enhance the company’s revenue growth rate, increasing margins and being accretive to EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow with the addition of a strong growth and profit engine in HKFS.
The company expects that HKFS will operate as a third division of Blucora, in addition to Avantax Wealth Management and TaxAct.
The acquisition is being structured as a stock purchase with a price of $160M, representing an attractive multiple of ~9.3x fully realized synergies on pro-forma 2020 EBITDA of HKFS.
As part of the transaction, the company expects to issue $165M of add-on term loan fungible with existing debt.
The transaction is expected to close by 1Q20.
Source: Press Release
