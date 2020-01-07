Amarin updates preliminary 2019 results and 2020 outlook

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) provides an update of preliminary 2019 results and additional 2020 guidance.

FY 2019 net total revenues are expected to be at or slightly above the upper-end of the previous guidance of $410M to $425M.

In 2020, Amarin expects to increase its U.S. sales force to 800 sales representatives, up from 400 in 2019. Health professional targets will be expanded from approx. 50,000 to a planned 75,000 physicians.

FY 2020 total net revenue is estimated in a range of $650M to $700M, mostly from sales of VASCEPA in the U.S.

The company intends to spend ~$250M on inventory purchases in 2020, approx. twice the amount spent in 2019.

Operating expenses in 2020 are expected to increase ~$200M to $250M over 2019 levels.