Opthea advances mid-stage study of OPT-302 in diabetic macular edema

Opthea Limited (OTCPK:CKDXY) completes enrollment in a 117-subject Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the combination of OPT-302 and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Eylea (aflibercept) in diabetic macular edema patients.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of participants achieving at least a five-letter gain from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at week 12.

Topline results should be available next quarter.

OPT-302 is a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3. It is a "Trap" molecule that blocks the activity of two proteins (VEGF-C and VEGF-D) that cause blood vessels to grow and leak.