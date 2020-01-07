Yum China finds a theme park partner

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announces an eight-year strategic partnership with theme park Universal Beijing Resort to jointly provide fun and innovative entertainment and dining experiences across China.

Universal Beijing Resort is scheduled to open in 2021, while Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China in terms of restaurant numbers and revenue.

"As part of our aspiration to become an innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry, our partnership with Universal Beijing Resort is expected to bring transformative entertainment and dining experiences to Chinese consumers," says Yum China CEO Joey Wat.

Source: Press Release