National Health Investors JV to buy retirement community for $133M

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) agrees to form a joint venture with an affiliate of Life Care Services to own and operate Timber Ridge at Talus continuing care retirement community in the Seattle area.

The joint venture, NHI-LCS JV, is acquiring Timber Ridge from a joint venture between Westminster Capital and LCS for $133M, ex-closing costs, which are estimated to be ~$2M.

NHI's total investment in NHI-LCS JV is $125M and will be partly funded with an $81M first mortgage from NHI representing ~60% of the cost.

The joint venture consists of two parts — a property company and an operating company. NHI will have an 80 stake in the property company and a 25% stake in the operating company, with LCS owning the remaining stakes in both entities.