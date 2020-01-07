Premier Oil to buy North Sea oilfield stakes from BP for $625M

BP (NYSE:BP) agrees to sell interests in U.K. North Sea oilfields Andrew and Shearwater to Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) for $625M.

Premier, which also is set to increase its stake in the Tolmount gas project in a deal with Korea's Dana Petroleum worth $191M, +17.3% in London trading on the news.

Premier says the deals will generate more than $1B in free cash flow by the end of 2023, lift its production above 100K boe/day by next year and add 82M boe of reserves and contingent resources to its portfolio.

The company says it is planning a $500M equity raise to fund the acquisitions.