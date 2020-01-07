Colony Capital promotes Witt and Smithen

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) names Andrew Witt, managing director, to the new position of chief operating officer of Global Credit and Kevin Smithen, currently managing director and head of strategy at Digital Bridge and Digital Colony, to head of Strategy and Capital Formation at Colony.

Witt joined Colony in 2007 and helped build Colony's credit business, managing real estate-related product development, investor relations, and marketing private offerings globally.

At Digital Bridge, Smithen helped in the capital formation of more than $10B of fund equity and co-investment capital. He'll assume an expanded role in implementing the firm’s digital Colony 2.0 strategy to build an industry-leading platform for digital real estate and infrastructure, and will lead institutional capital formation across Colony’s $49B AUM global investment management business.