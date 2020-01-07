Kennametal updates on restructuring actions

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) recently completed the full closures of its manufacturing facilities in Lichtenau, Germany and Irwin, Pennsylvania, and consolidated those operations into other lower-cost and newly modernized Kennametal facilities.

As expected, these actions will begin to reduce structural costs beginning in the second half of fiscal 2020. The closures and corresponding savings are part of the previously announced FY20 restructuring actions that are expected to result in annualized savings of $35M-$40M with pretax charges of $55M-$65M.

The company also expects to deliver the FY21 restructuring actions with the original estimated annualized savings of $25-$30M but with lower estimated pre-tax charges of approximately $55M-$65M, down from $60M-$75M.

Following negotiations with local employee representatives, Kennametal agreed to downsize the Essen, Germany facility instead of the previously proposed closure. The plant will be substantially smaller with considerably lower operating costs. Additionally, a significant reduction in labor will take place as products are moved to other lower-cost Kennametal facilities