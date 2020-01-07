Healthcare upgrades/downgrades ahead of JPM20

Centene (NYSE:CNC) upgraded to Outperform with a $72 (14% upside) price target at Wolfe.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) upgraded to Outperform with a $35 (17% upside) price target at BMO.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) upgraded to Market Perform at BMO.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) upgraded to Buy with a $25 (21% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 2% premarket.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler. Shares down 1% premarket.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $106 (flat) price target at Barclays.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler.
