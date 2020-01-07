Credit Suisse stays in bear camp on Tesla

Credit Suisse keeps an Underperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), but lifts its price target to $340 from $200.

The firm says to justify the current Tesla share price one arguably must assume that by 2025 Tesla will grow annual volume to 1.2M units, which may not take into account the greater auto cycle risk being factored into other auto stocks.

Analyst Dan Levy: "Our target price is largely based off our Model case, in which we assume: 1. Volume of 1mn units by 2025 (vs. ‘19 of 368k), with revenue CAGR of nearly 20%; 2. Additional operating leverage (with opex as % of sales better than other OEMs); 3. We apply a 17x multiple to our 2025 EPS estimate (justified given future growth streams, but still well ahead of avg OEM multiple of ~7x). On top of our estimates, we embed upside optionality in our target price to more bullish scenarios. Even with all that, Tesla stock appears rich."