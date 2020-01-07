Analysts see bottom in Microchip outlook

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) and raises the target from $110 to $120 after yesterday's Q3 outlook.

The firm sees the December quarter marking the bottom of the current downturn.

KeyBanc sees Microchip strength across data center, industrial, and auto.

Citi (Buy, $109 target) continues to expect upside to consensus, citing Microchip's "superior earnings growth."

The firm advises buying Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in the wake of Microchip's results, expecting a beat and raise during earnings.