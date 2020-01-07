Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty announces rights offering terms

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund's (NYSE:RQI) board approves terms of issuance of transferable rights to the holders of the company's common stock as of Jan. 17, 2020.

Holders of the rights as of the record date will be entitled to subscribe for additional shares of common stock at a discount to the market price.

RQI expects to maintain its current distribution level after the offer.

Under the offer, common stock holders will get one right for each outstanding share of common stock owned as of the record date; the rights entitle the holders to buy one new share of common stock for every three rights held.

The subscription price per share of common stock will be determined on the expiration date of the offer — currently expected to be Feb. 13, 2020 — and will be equal to 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the common stock on the NYSE on the expiration date and each of the four immediately preceding trading days.

If the formula price is less than 90.25% of the company's NAV per share of common stock at the close of trading on the expiration date, then the subscription price will be 90.25% of the company's NAV per share on the NYSE on that day.