Kellogg +1% after Credit Suisse nod

Credit Suisse upgrades Kellogg (NYSE:KO) to an Outperform rating from Neutral on its view that the food company's portfolio changes and reinvestment spending over the past two years have set the stage for sustainable revenue growth, margin expansion and high-single-digit EPS growth.

"With its organic revenue growth rate now at an above peer rate of 2%+, we think Kellogg’s stock deserves to be placed in a higher valuation echelon among its consumer staples peers," advises the CS analyst team.

The firm sees 20202 EPS of $3.97 for Kellogg vs. $4.02 consensus and 2021 EPS of $4.21 vs. $4.19 consensus.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $78 vs. the average sell-side PT of $66.76.