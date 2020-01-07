Cellect Bio up 165% premarket on new patents

Thinly traded micro cap Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) rockets 165% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that it has been notified that its patent applications in Europe and Israel for a cell-based product and a method of manufacturing a stem and progenitor cell population with enhanced activity by short incubation with an apoptotic ligand will be granted.

The applications cover an ex vivo method for obtaining an improved population of stem and progenitor cells with enhanced engraftment characteristics by activation of TNF family receptors.

The Company's previous patents covered the negative selection exerted by the ApoGraft process and product translated into clinical safety superiority. The latest patent applications describe and protect the positive effect that the same molecules have on stem cells and translates to the efficacy of the transplanted cells and the yields of the manufacturing processes for clinical use.