Apache, Total find oil offshore Suriname

Apache (NYSE:APA) +15% pre-market on news it made a "significant" oil discovery at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname at a project analysts have describe as "among the most anticipated wells in the world."

APA, which released an update about the well last month that contained little information about search efforts, now says the well successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals and encountered both oil and gas condensate.

APA is operator of offshore Block 58, where the discovery was made, and a 50-50 partner with Total (NYSE:TOT).