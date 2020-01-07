Square +3.0% after BofA turns bullish on valuation

Square (NYSE:SQ) jumps 3.0% in premarket trading after Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral, noting the stock's underperformance in 2019 provides an attractive entry point.

Sees "ample upside to near-term P&L estimates now that initial 2020 guidance has been provided."

Quarterly earnings and March 18 analyst day provide potential catalysts.

Kupferberg is bullish on expected benefits from investments being made in seller ecosystem this year, "which could enable re-acceleration in top-line metrics in late 2020/early 2021."

Contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; Sell-Side average rating also Neutral (12 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 17 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).

In the past six months, Square has declined 16% vs. information technology median performance of +5.4%.