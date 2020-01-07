Key step toward B&W debt refinancing
Jan. 07, 2020 8:02 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)BWBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has amended its credit agreement to extend the deadline to take certain required corporate actions related to refinancing from January 10, 2020 to January 20, 2020 and to maintain the current sublimit on borrowing under the company’s revolving credit facility portion of the agreement.
- The company is required to refinance by March 15, 2020. B&W is in broader negotiations with creditors to refinance the current senior debt and extend maturity which is anticipated to be completed on or before January 20, 2020.