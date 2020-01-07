Clovis Oncology sees Rubarca revenue as high as $143M in FY 2019

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announces preliminary revenues for Q4 and full year ended December 31, 2019.

The company estimates $38.3M - $39.3M in Rubraca revenues for Q4 2019.

Rubraca revenues of $142M - $143M are expected for FY 2019 compared to $95.4M for FY2018.

Key milestones for 2020 include additional EU country ovarian cancer launches for Rubraca, a potential U.S. Rubraca launch in prostate cancer, initial data for lucitanib combination studies, and a planned IND filing for FAP-2286 in H2 2020.

The Company plans to release Q4 and FY 2019 financial results on February 24, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.