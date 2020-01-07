PayPal +1.7% after Bernstein turns bullish

Jan. 07, 2020 8:04 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)PYPLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) gains 1.7% in premarket trading after Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawal upgrades the stock to Outperform from Market Perform, seeing positive revisions for 2020 likely.
  • Boosts price target to $130 from $115; average PT is $126.76.
  • Sees a more manageable eBay roll-off.
  • Also sees potential for sustained margin expansion.
  • Rawal's rating contrasts with Neutral Quant rating; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (22 Very Bullish, 10 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • In the past six months, PayPal has declined 6.0% vs. information technology median performance of +5.4%.
