Hepion Pharma up 15% premarket potential of CRV431 in NASH

Nano cap Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) is up 15% premarket on modest volume on the heels of a just-published paper supporting the rationale of cyclophilin inhibition for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The comprehensive review of studies investigating cyclophilins in NASH and NASH-related liver disease, authored by certain Hepion executives, is in the latest edition of the journal Expert Opinion on Investigational Drugs.

The authors assert that the scientific literature provides "abundant evidence" that cyclophilin inhibition, the mechanism of action of candidate CRV431, could help resolve a range of pathophysiological processes in NASH, including inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, liver cell death and fibrotic scarring.