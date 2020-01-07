Spotlight on Nio's cash burn

FT Alphaville calculates that Nio (NYSE:NIO) had a quarterly cash burn in Q3 of $317M after ending the quarter with just $174M (absent $100M from a Tencent convertible bond).

Looking ahead, Nio has a $16.9M coupon due to holders of its distressed convertible bond.

"That may not sound like a lot to a company with a market capitalisation of $3.9bn, but absent news of financing in the interim, it may prove to be a more critical juncture than it should be," warns Alphaville.