Clovis Oncology +3% on debt refinancing

Jan. 07, 2020 8:25 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announces that on January 6, 2020 it priced a registered direct offering (the “Share Offering”) of an aggregate of 17,777,679 common shares at $9.25 per share to a limited number of holders of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
  • The proceeds will be used to repurchase from such Holders an aggregate of $123,417,000 principal amount of its 2024 Notes in privately negotiated transactions.
  • The Share Offering is expected to close on January 8, 2020.
  • Shares are up 3% premarket.
