Clovis Oncology +3% on debt refinancing
Jan. 07, 2020 8:25 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)CLVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announces that on January 6, 2020 it priced a registered direct offering (the “Share Offering”) of an aggregate of 17,777,679 common shares at $9.25 per share to a limited number of holders of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
- The proceeds will be used to repurchase from such Holders an aggregate of $123,417,000 principal amount of its 2024 Notes in privately negotiated transactions.
- The Share Offering is expected to close on January 8, 2020.
- Shares are up 3% premarket.