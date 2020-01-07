Bitcoin sets sights on $8K

The crypto continues its new year run, rising to as high as $7,920 a few minutes ago, and now standing at $7,879. That's roughly up $1K from a few sessions ago.

In between, of course, was the U.S. taking out one of Iran's top military commanders. In addition to the policy debate, the action has re-opened chatter about whether Bitcoin (BTC-USD) can be thought of as a safe-haven asset.

Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal doesn't think so, and notes any number of "silly coins" doing even better than Bitcoin during this early-2020 run.