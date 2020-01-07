WisdomTree invests in developer of blockchain financial tech

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) invests in Securrency, a developer of blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology.

Through this investment and its collaboration with Securrency, WisdomTree plans to integrate blockchain technology into the ETF ecosystem to bring the benefits of ETFs to a broader range of investors and improve the investor experience.

Securrency raised $17.65M in a series A funding round, which was led by WisdomTree as a strategic investor. Other participants in the round include the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Monex Group, and venture capital firms RRE Ventures, Strawberry Creek Ventures, and Panthera Capital Investments.