Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +2.7% pre-market after reporting FY 2019 silver production jumped 22% Y/Y to 12.6M oz. and gold production gained 4% to 272,873 oz.; the full-year gold output was the highest in the company's history.

Silver equivalent production totaled 47.2M oz. and gold equivalent production was 549,172 oz. for the year.

For Q4, silver production surged 25% Y/Y to 3.4M oz. and gold output rose 5% to 74,773 oz.

The biggest gains came at the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, which produced 9.9M oz. of silver - the mine's highest total since Hecla acquired full ownership in 2008 - and 56,624 oz. of gold for the full year, and 2.7M oz. of silver and 15,356 oz. of gold for the quarter.

Hecla also says Lucky Friday Union workers have ratified the collective bargaining agreement, and many of the workers are expected to return to work.