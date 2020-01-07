AMD launches Threadripper 3990X, Renoir APUs

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) launches the 64-core, 128-thread Threadripper 3990X and a suggested starting price of $3,990. Threadripper 3390X will launch on February 7.

AMD announces the Ryzen 400 "Renoir" APUs, which include up to eight Zen 2 cores and 16 threads with a new 7nm Vega graphics engine. The Renoir series marks the first x86 7nm processors for mobile. The first Renoir laptops will arrive in Q1.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series ranges from four-core, four-thread models to eight-core, 16-thread models. The series comes with a configurable TDP from 12W to 15W. The U-Series also comes with a new 7nm Navi graphics engine and optimized 7nm Vega architecture.

The Radeon RX 5600XT is built for gaming with the RDNA architecture, Navi 10 silicon and 7nm process, and PCle 4.0 interface.

See AMD's full CES 2020 presentation here.

AMD shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $49.27.

