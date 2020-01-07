BTIG sees Yum staying aggressive

BTIG thinks Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) could fire off some other M&A moves even after picking up Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) yesterday.

"In our view, the acquisition gives us a glimpse into Mr. Gibbs’ strategy, which is not business as usual and could suggest a more aggressive tone on acquisitions or possibly divestitures going forward. While the acquisition is small relative to Yum’s global scale with nominal impact on financial results at this time, we expect the company to leverage its scale, systems and partnerships (like Grubhub) to support expanded unit growth and provide its franchisees another opportunity in a category (burgers) they don’t compete in," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh estimates addition of Habit will increase Yum's 2020 revenue by 4.3% and EBITDA by 1.0%, while Yum indicated it expects minimal impact in 2020 and accretion in 2021.

BTIG keeps a price target of $123 on Yum, which works to 29X the 2020 EPS estimate of $4.23.

Shares of Yum are up 0.62% premarket to $102.42.

