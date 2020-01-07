Everi makes online move in Pennsylvania

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) announces that Parx Online has launched five of the company's player popular stepper titles (Double Jackpot, Meltdown, Smokin’ 777, Tiger 7s, and Vortex) for real-money online gaming in Pennsylvania.

The company says Parx Online plans to introduce additional titles following the initial launch, including exclusive games such as Star Magic and Sapphire Spin.

Everi's remote gaming server currently supports a library of more than 30 titles, which the company expects to continue to expand on an annual basis.

Source: Press Release