Diamondback production pops as well spacing issues ease

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reports its Q4 average daily production rose 65% Y/Y to 301.3K boe/day from 182.8K boe/day and gained 5% Q/Q from 287.1K boe/day, benefiting from an easing in well spacing problems.

Analysts on average had expected FANG's Q4 production of 296.5K boe/day, according to Reuters.

"The impact of offset frac interference experienced in the third quarter subsided in [Q4] with field level production in Howard County rebounding as expected," CEO Travis Stice says.

FANG says full-year average daily production rose 27% to 283K boe/day from 222.1K boe/day in 2018, with oil volumes increasing 26% Y/Y.

FANG subsidiary Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reports its Q4 average daily production volumes increased 29% Y/Y and 23% Q/Q to 26.1K boe/day.