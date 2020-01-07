Nasdaq launches data discovery in trade surveillance

As exchanges turn to data services to supplement their traditional trading venues, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) launches its data discovery capability within Nasdaq Trade Surveillance.

Compliance teams that implement this capability will have deeper insight into trading and surveillance activity to extract additional insights and context for market abuse investigations, Nasdaq says.

Additionally, data scientists can benefit from normalized data access to fuel innovation initiatives.

While the data discovery capability is initially focused on Nasdaq’s surveillance community, it will be rolled out to other Nasdaq market technology platforms beyond surveillance over time to unveil additional insights when analyzing data across siloes.