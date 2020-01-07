Retail chains scrap for foot traffic

Placer.ai lists the retail chains it sees winning the war for foot traffic in 2020.

Target (NYSE:TGT): "Target is crushing it as it moves to include higher-priced offerings. 25% of Target’s audience has a household income of over $100,000, significantly more than Walmart. Target is focusing on higher-income areas by launching multi-format stores in major cities like a new NYC flagship."

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG): "November 2017 to November 2019 showed Chipotle’s highest peak the last week of April was 17% above baseline, compared to just 2% above baseline that week the previous year. With continuous menu innovation and improved restaurant design Chipotle is certainly on the right track to continue its rebound into 2020."

Chick-Fil-A: "November 2017 to November 2019, Chick-fil-A’s peak week actually came before the onset of the great chicken wars. The second week of July shows visits of 26.8% above baseline, compared to a 5.7% the previous year. Chick-fil-A’s ability to sustain growth outside of the social-media-induced peaks surely sets the restaurant up for success in the upcoming year."

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY): "Despite a disappointing 2019, the strategic direction seems to be completely dead on. The company recently hired ex-Target executive Mark Tritton as CEO and is rumored to be aiming to bring on former Target CFO Cathy Smith as well. Target is a perfect North Star for Bed Bath & Beyond for several reasons."

CVS (NYSE:CVS): "CVS began testing its new HealthHUBs at three different locations and with such positive market response, decided to increase the total amount of HealthHUBs across the country to 1,500 by the end of 2021. Since the launch in February 2019, the pilot locations continue to perform well. Overall visits are trending upward as average duration of customer visits are at an impressive 40-minutes. CVS has positioned itself well amongst its competitors as the leading one-stop-shop pharmacy."

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): "Ulta Beauty saw a 300% spike in traffic above the baseline average for Black Friday in 2019. Each month from November 1st, 2018 to November 30th 2019, saw an overall increase in visits."

Place.ai says Wegmans, Publix, TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), Popeyes (NYSE:QSR) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) all earned honorable mention in the research firm's look at foot traffic analytics.